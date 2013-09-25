9 Examples Of Real Mind-Blowing Technology That You Haven't Heard Of Yet

We’re certainly not in Star Trek’s neighbourhood when it comes to technological capability, but the car is packed and ready to go.

While it’s easy to lose yourself in daydreams of teleportation and interplanetary travel, already we can do amazing things, like turn the ocean into a big glass of drinking water.

A cancer-killing computer chip can run wild in a patient’s bloodstream and wreak havoc on cancer cells.

NASA’s even putting legitimate effort towards building a Star Trek-like warp drive system. So maybe we’re closer to a science fiction universe than initially suspected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.