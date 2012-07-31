This Multi-Exposure Image Shows Just How Incredible synchronised Diving Can Be

synchronised Diving, a sport where two divers must perform the exact same dive in unison, can at times be difficult for the casual fan to truly appreciate because of the speed at which the divers are moving. For most of us, it is impossible to see if the two divers are truly in sync.



However, NBC did a great job by occasionally giving us multi-exposure images such as the one below, which breaks the dives down, frame-by-frame…

Photo: NBC Sports

