Terrifying And Beautiful Supercell Photos Captured By A Storm Chaser

After four hours and several hundred miles of driving, landscape photographer Mitch Dobrowner is just getting started.

He chases storms for a living, tagging along with veteran storm chaser and videographer Roger Hill. What began as an experiment for Dobrowner has now become his most passioned subject.

He was working on a landscape series in New Mexico in 2008 when he heard about a storm happening at Shiprock. For 10 days, he drove 300 miles to and from the storm, attempting to capture the image that he had in his mind. When he finally got it, he knew he was hooked.

And now, so are we.

Dobrowner began working with Hill and they became a regular team, taking 10-day trips to Tornado Alley. They would cross as much as 7,000 miles of American countryside chasing different storms.

“That first trip, we started in Rapid City [South Dakota], thinking we were going to Canada,” Dobrowner told Chris Boot in an interview in 2012. “But we ended up in Amarillo, Texas.”

Hill taught Dobrowner everything he knows about meteorology, storms, and the unpredictable nature of chasing some of the most dangerous supercells in the United States. Having Hill around, knowing how storms operate, and what to do when things get bad, lets Dobrowner focus on making incredible photos.

“When shooting, I have to be focused and prepared to make quick decisions,” said Dobrowner. “This takes my total concentration, especially when there is so much going on around you — wind, rain, lightning — and with compositions changing moment to moment.”

Dobrowner’s work was just released in a book called “Storms” in September and is currently on display at the Kopeikin Gallery in Los Angeles until Oct. 26. See more of Dobrowner’s work at his website.

