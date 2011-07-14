Hands On With Sony's Gorgeous New Android Tablets

Photo: Gizmodo

The S1, dead on, looks like any (every?) other 10-inchish tablet. (Its 1280×768 screen measures 9.4 inches, for bean counters. It’s nice.) But then you catch the side. It’s curved, tapering to a sliver. Huh. And then you hold it. It’s exactly like a magazine where you’ve folded back the cover. (You know, if you’re a fan of magazines that weigh over a pound.) The centre of gravity is placed with intent. It feels right, if a couple hundred grams weightier than I’d like. But unlike every other major Android 3.0 tablet out there, it’s actually designed to be used in portrait mode. Bless you, Sony.

I appreciate the problem Sony’s trying to solve with the S2: How do you shove a 10-inch tablet into your pocket? A fat glasses case that opens up to reveal a pair of 5.5-inch screens, the S2 may ultimately be a weird, silly thing. God knows, the other twin-screen Android thing we’ve used was a sad, sad device. It’ll require more software wizardry than hardware magic—and I’ve got something less than faith in Android or Sony delivering that. I very hope I’m terribly wrong. What I won’t be wrong about: That AT&T as the exclusive provider of 3G for this thing makes me sad.

Perhaps the only ugly thing about these: The current state of Android on tablets. More apps, please.

