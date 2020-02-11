People around the world are helping scientists in the fight against climate change by photographing this year's incredible, extreme high tides

Associated Press An aerial photo of flooding from an extreme high tide is seen near the Coquille River in southwest Oregon.

So-called “king tides” occur a few times a year when the alignment and orbit of the Earth, sun, and moon combine to create exceptionally high water levels.

A network of volunteer photographers is capturing pictures of the “king tides” in an effort to help scientists, city planners, and policymakers to study and prepare for the effects of climate change.

The King Tide Project, which was first created in 2009, can show where flooding might occur and where it is safe to build new housing.

A few times every year, a network of volunteer photographers try to capture so-called “king tides”, which affect several coastal communities around the world.

The group’s aim is to document how high the waterline gets and where the water goes so that the images can be used by scientists, city planners, and policymakers to study and prepare for the effects of climate change.

The photos reveal where flooding can occur on specific roads as well as where it is safe to build new housing.

“King tides”, which is a non-scientific term that is used to describe exceptionally high tides of water, occur when the orbit and alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun combine.

Here are some pictures taken by some volunteer photographers that show the scary effects of climate change.

Source: National Ocean Service

The flooding which is caused by high tides is always a good marker for how the sea level rise will affect coastal communities.

Associated Press Residents watch as an extreme high tide rolls in and floods parts of the harbour in Depoe Bay, Oregon.

If paired with bad weather, the king tides can create major waves and stormy conditions. Earlier this year, 15-to-20-foot waves in Oregon sucked a man and two young children into the sea.

A woman who was taking pictures of the tides from her house called 911, but the children, aged 4 and 7, both died.

Source: Associated Press, KDRV

To monitor the flooding, a group of volunteer photographers and scientists teamed up to launch the King Tide Project.

Associated Press Onlookers use smartphones to film waves crashing ashore at Rodea Point in Lincoln County, Oregon.

The first King Tide Project launched in 2009 in Australia but it has since spread to New Zealand, Mauritius, coastal states in the US and British Columbia.

Source: Associated Press

The idea behind the project is to collect as many pictures of king tides around the world as possible so that scientists, policymakers, and even city planners can study and prepare for the effects of climate change.

Associated Press In this Jan. 11, 2020 photo an extreme high tide rolls in and floods parts of the harbour in Depoe Bay, Oregon.

“A lot of the conversation around climate change was what was happening far away and not about what people were going to be experiencing in their own lives,” one of the founders of the project, Marina Psaros told AP.

“The goal of the project was to get people thinking more about climate change locally instead of just polar bears.”

Source: Associated Press

The photos are valuable in showing where flooding can occur on specific roads as well as where it is safe to build new housing.

Associated Press An aerial photo of a farmhouse surrounded by floodwaters from an extreme high tide along the Coquille River in southwest Oregon.

Over time, the pictures show what exact parts of the world are most in danger, whether flooding might occur, or an increase in sea levels.

Source: Associated Press

Any pictures taken of the extreme high tides can be uploaded with geolocation data embedded on the King Tides Project’s website.

Associated Press Children play in floodwaters caused by a king tide in Raglan Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand.

There is now even a smartphone app for the project, that makes crowdsourcing images much easier.

Source: King Tides Project, Associated Press

In Auckland, New Zealand one year, images sent in by people of flooded parks and freeway underpasses, were used by local government to develop a new plan to reinforce a popular, but rapidly eroding beach.

Associated Press In this Jan. 11, 2020 photo an extreme high tide rolls in and floods parts of the harbour in Depoe Bay, Oregon.

“There’s no eureka moment where it all comes into play, but it’s an evolving database of information that’s there when needed,” founder of the New Zealand King Tide Project, Ben Sheeran said.

Source: Associated Press

This year, scientists, volunteers, and observers documented the winter’s final high tide, which occurred off the U.S West Coast on February 8, 9, and 10. They are also preparing to capture more pictures in New Zealand on February 12.

Associated Press Heavy surf surrounds the legs of a bridge as an extreme high tide rolls into the harbour in Depoe Bay, Oregon.

“Seeing [so much water] over such a large area, it really opened my eyes,” Olson said. “This is impactful,” one volunteer said.

Source: Associated Press

