The most incredible photos the US Army took in 2015

The US Army had just as busy a year in 2015 as ever.

With training exercises with global partners around the globe and at home, the Army maintained its ever lasting vigilance. In order to showcase all of the Army’s exploits from the past year, the branch compiled a year in pictures.

We have selected some of the best pictures below.

January 3: Medal of Honour recipient retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry walks onto the field of the Alamodome in San Antonio with World War II veteran Richard Overton in San Antonio. Petry, awarded the Medal of Honour last year for efforts in Afghanistan, and Overton, the oldest living World War II veteran at 108 years old, delivered the game ball at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. US Army/Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton January 21: A U.S. Army Soldier, participating in a rotation at Lighting Academy's Jungle Operations Training Center, crosses a river at the 25th Infantry Division East Range Training Complex in Hawaii. US Army/Spc. Benjaman Pollhein February 3: U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Mortensen, a chaplain assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, interacts with children of the Middle Mosque of Lop Buri, Thailand. Cobra Gold 15 allows U.S. Soldiers to bond with the Thai community, continuing a 182-year tradition of friendship. US Army/Pfc. Samantha Van Winkle February 19: Soldiers attending the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vt., climb Smugglers' Notch as part of their final phase of the Basic Military Mountaineering Course in Jeffersonville, Vt. Students in the Basic Military Mountaineering course spend two weeks acquiring the skills and knowledge required to operate in mountainous terrain. US Air National Guard/Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison February 24: A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), salutes his fellow Soldiers while jumping out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over a drop zone in Germany. Flickr/The US Army March 9: A dog handler with U.S. Army Special Forces clears a building during a close-quarters battle demonstration for Marines with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa in Baumholder, Germany. The use of military dogs is an efficient way to detect hazardous materials and locate individuals within a structure. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Paul Peterson March 16: A U.S. Army Soldier with Operational Detachment Alpha 1215, 1st Special Forces Group, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, runs off the back of a CH-47F Chinook helicopter while conducting a simulated combat dive mission in the water off of Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. The helicopter hovered the ocean and allowed the Soldiers to conduct a boat movement leading to reconnaissance of the beach and a raid in the training facility at Bellows. US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Brittney Vella March 20: U.S. Army Maj. Stewart Brown, 55th Signal Company, jumps from a UH-60 Black Hawk from 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, during airborne operations at Plantation Airpark, Sylvania, Ga. Operation Skyfall is a joint, multilateral combat camera subject matter expert exchange, hosted by the 982nd Combat Camera Company, which takes place at multiple locations in Georgia. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb April 11: U.S. Army and British paratroopers perform a static-line jump at Holland Drop Zone in preparation for Combined Joint Operational Access Exercise 15-01 on Fort Bragg, N.C. Combined Joint Operational Access Exercise 15-01 is an 82nd Airborne Division-led bilateral training event on Fort Bragg, N.C. It is the largest exercise of its kind held on Fort Bragg in nearly 20 years, and demonstrates interoperability between U.S. Army and British Army soldiers, U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and Royal Air Force airmen and U.S. Marines. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Sean Martin April 20: U.S. Army Capt. Kristen Griest, middle, carries a fellow Soldier as part of combative training during the Ranger Course on Fort Benning, Ga. Nineteen female Soldiers made history, April 20, when they began the first gender-integrated Ranger Course assessment. US Army/Spc. Nikayla Shodeen April 27: A U.S. Army Soldier from D Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment stands outside a CH-47F Chinook helicopter at the Kahiltna Glacier base camp on Mount McKinley, Alaska. US Army/John Pennell May 19: For the first time since losing his legs in Afghanistan, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Cedric King joined his fellow 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers on a division run to kick off All American Week on Fort Bragg, N.C. US Army/Sgt. Jennifer Brady May 22: Lithuanian Land Forces Soldiers from 2nd Coy, Iron Wolf Brigade, fire a smoke screen from an M113A1 Armoured Personnel Carrier during a joint live-fire exercise with their American partners, U.S. Army unit Team Eagle, Task Force 2-7 Infantry, held at the Great Lithuanian Hetman Jonusas Radvila Training Regiment, in Rukla, Lithuania. As part of Atlantic Resolve, an ongoing multi-national partnership focused on joint training and security cooperation between the U.S. and other NATO allies, the Soldiers of Team Eagle work with, and around, their Lithuanian, Polish, Portuguese, French and German allies on a daily basis. US Army/Sgt. James Avery June 1: A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 1st Brigade, 1st Armoured Division, fires a M136 AT4 during Decisive Action Rotation 15-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. US Army/Spc. Michelle U. Blesam June 26: A U.S. Army‬ UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crew chief, assigned to the Alaska National Guard, conducts water bucket operations during a fire-fighting mission south of Tok, Alaska. Two UH-60 helicopters aided in fighting the wildfire in coordination with the Bureau of Land Management, Fire Services based out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Flickr/The US Army July 17: A U.S. Army Reserve combat engineer Soldier, from the 374th Engineer Company (Sapper), tries to stand up with a loaded ruck sack full of water during Combat Water Survival Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. US Army/Master Sgt. Michel Sauret July 31: A wave splashes onto an MK-2 Boat operated by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Staff Sgt. Chad Bentley, bridge crew member, and Spc. Ben Adams, medic, from 341st Engineer Company (Multi-Role Bridge), during a sling loading operation on the Arkansas River near Fort Chaffee. Soldiers from various Army Reserve and active duty units trained together at River Assault, a bridging training exercise that involves Army Engineers and other support elements. US Army/Master Sgt. Michel Sauret August 5: Snipers from the 1st Squadron, 11th Armoured Cavalry Regiment, dash across the rocky desert terrain during a combined-arms live-fire exercise at Fort Irwin, Calif. The 11th Armoured Cavalry Regiment was one of several organisations from across the U.S. participating in Operation Dragon Spear, a demonstration which included a joint forcible entry operation with XVIII Airborne Corps, 82nd Airborne Division, 75th Ranger Regiment, 10th Special Forces Group and the Air Force. US Army/Staff Sgt. Jason Hull August 21: A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to the Washington National Guard, uses his body to create an opening in a wire obstacle so his team can assault a position during Exercise Grizzly Defender, Alberta, Canada. Grizzly Defender is a joint training exercise with the Canadian Army Reserve with a focus on offensive tasks including patrols, convoys, raids, information operations, traffic control points, and company-level group attacks. US Army National Guard/Sgt. Matthew Sissel August 23: Soldiers, assigned to Kosovo Force Multinational Battle Group-East's Task Force Hurricane, made up of Soldiers from the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, hike to the peak of Mount Ljuboten in southern Kosovo. Led by German members of MNBG-E's headquarters, these Soldiers earned Germany's Edelweiss Badge by successfully completing the 8,000 foot trek. US Army/1st Lt. Krista Yaglowski September 20: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brian Wright, 1st Battalion, 1st Special Operations Group (Airborne), holds a U.S. flag outside a C-130 Hercules during the 2015 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The U.S. flag, waved by Wright, was held out on one C-130 and a Japanese flag was simultaneously held outside another taxiing aircraft, symbolizing the U.S. and Japan partnership and reinforcing the general idea of the festival -- to increase bilateral relationships between the two countries. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Cody H. Ramirez September 29: Soldiers take to the water by jumping out of Black Hawk helicopters in an airborne operation, helicopter cast and recovery, known as helocast, off the shores of Okinawa‬.‬ The operation involves inserting and extracting personnel or equipment from a helicopter over water. Helocasting is an effective means of inserting or extracting reconnaissance elements. Units plan and conduct a helocast operation similar to an air movement operation, except the landing zone is in the water. US Army October 1: U.S. Army Soldiers in Basic Combat Training low crawl through the final obstacle during the Fit to Win endurance course at Fort Jackson, S.C. US Army/Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton October 14: A Scout Sniper Team Marksman, part of the Recon Platoon from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Brigade Combat Team, Florida National Guard, fires a Barrett M107 .50 calibre semi-automatic anti-materiel rifle at a 1200-meter target during a live-fire long-range marksmanship training and qualification course at the Arta training range in Djibouti. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Gregory Brook November 3: A U.S. Army Green Beret takes one knee during a noncombatant evacuation exercise, as part of Southern Strike 16, on Meridian Naval Air Station, Miss. US Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy December 2: U.S. Army Spc. Timmy Racke, an infantryman with the 3rd Battalion, 69th Armour Regiment, 1st Armour Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, engages targets with his M240B Machine Gun while conducting battle drills at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. US Army/Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin December 10: U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1/25 SBCT 'Arctic Wolves', U.S. Army Alaska, transport equipment using snowshoes and ahkio sleds during an arctic mobility squad competition in the Yukon Training Area, Fort Wainwright, Alaska. US Army/1st Lt. James Gallagher

