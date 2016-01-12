Incredible photos of the US Air Force in 2015

USAF/Airman 1st Class Aaron J. Jenne Two F-15E Strike Eagles wait to receive fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker Jan. 23, 2015, on their way to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., in support of Red Flag 15-1. The exercise, featuring aircraft from 21 Air Force squadrons, offers realistic combat training involving the air, space and cyber forces of the U.S. and its allies. The F-15s are assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing and the KC-135R is assigned to the 916th Air Refuelling Wing.

The past year was a busy one for the US Air Force.

From combatting ISIS in Iraq and Syria to carrying out training operations and integrating the F-35. In order to highlight the amazing successes of the Air Force in 2015, the branch compiled a year in pictures.

We have selected the best pictures of 2015 below.

A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies a training mission over Tucson, Ariz. USAF/Master Sgt. Jeffrey Allen Airmen deliver fuel to coalition bases in Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve Dec. 16, 2015. OIR is the coalition intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. USAF/Tech. Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb A P-51 Mustang flies over Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., during a military tattoo Sept. 16, 2015. USAF/Airman 1st Class Philip Bryant Maj. Jason Curtis, Thunderbird 5, and Capt. Nicholas Eberling, Thunderbird 6, fly back from Minden, Nev., Aug. 25, 2015. USAF/Senior Airman Jason Couillard An HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 33rd Rescue Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, performs a rope-ladder recovery with Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron during an amphibious operations exercise Sept. 22, 2015, off the west coast of Okinawa, Japan. Special tactics Airmen are organised, trained and equipped to conduct high-risk combat operations. USAF/Senior Airman John Linzmeier The sun shines along the horizon as an aircraft taxies down a flightline during Global Thunder 2016, an exercise that took place Nov. 2-8, 2015, to test the readiness of air refuelling wings at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. USAF/2nd Lt. Krystal Jimenez The Royal Australian Air Force completes the first fuel transfer with the air refuelling boom from an RAAF KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport to a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Sept. 25, 2015, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Refuelling between the KC-30A and F-35A is an important step toward the KC-30A's achievement of final operational capability and represents continued progress in the development of the F-35A. Lockheed Martin/Jonathan Case Air Force firefighters rush into extreme temperatures to extinguish a fire during training at the 165th Airlift Wing in Garden City, Ga., Oct. 3, 2015. Firefighters from the 165th AW train to meet local and global protection needs and provide timely fire prevention education and protection to the wing, the Air Dominance Center and the airport tenants. US Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Noel Velez Capt. Thomas Bernard, a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules pilot, performs a visual confirmation with night vision goggles during a training mission over Kanto Plain, Japan, Oct. 14, 2015. Yokota Air Base aircrews regularly conduct night flying operations to ensure they're prepared to respond to a variety of contingencies throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. USAF/Osakabe Yasuo A C-130 Hercules flies over Izu Peninsula, Japan, Oct. 14, 2015. Performing regular in-flight operations gives all related personnel real-world experience to stay prepared for contingency situations and regular operations. USAF/Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Baker A C-5M Super Galaxy taxies down the flightline prior to takeoff Aug. 17, 2015, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Eighteen C-5Ms are assigned to Dover AFB. USAF/Roland Balik Staff Sgt. Trevor Alexis, the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection NCO in charge of training, waits to enter a flashover trainer Aug. 4, 2015, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Flashover, a near-simultaneous ignition of many objects in a confined room, creates a dangerous situation where both heat and smoke continue to increase until combustion. Simulating a flashover fire in a confined room with limited ventilation enables a trainer to educate and prepare firefighters to recognise and react to a potentially dangerous situation. USAF/Airman 1st Class Delano Scott An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off on a combat sortie from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 6, 2015. The F-16 is a multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly manoeuvrable and has proven itself in air-to-air and air-to-ground combat USAF/Tech. Sgt. Joseph Swafford F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 408th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conduct aerial refuelling with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refuelling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a training sortie Sept. 9, 2015, over the U.K. USAF/Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson A KC-135R Stratotanker rests on the flightline at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah, June 25, 2015. The aircraft's principal mission is air refuelling, which enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary missions of global reach and global power. US Air National Guard/Senior Airman Colton Elliott Tech. Sgt. Matthew Bingaman, a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, returns from a manual approach to an improvised explosive device training scenario June 25, 2015, in Southwest Asia. Even as a 16-year EOD veteran, Bingaman continually trains to safely handle live explosives. USAF/Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. Jones Members of the 122nd Fighter Wing fire department battle a simulated aircraft fire July 22, 2015, at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Mich. The 122nd FW is based at Fort Wayne, Ind. US Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. William Hopper A CV-22B Osprey assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron performs an aerial display of its capabilities during the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, July 19, 2015. The U.S. participation in RIAT highlighted the strength of America's commitment to the security of NATO and its allies. USAF/Tech. Sgt. Chrissy Best U.S. and Bulgarian paratroopers jump from a C-130J Super Hercules during a halo jump over Plovdiv, Bulgaria, July 14, 2015. During the three-hour formation flight, which consisted of two U.S. Air Force C-130Js and one Bulgarian air force C-27, more than 50 paratroopers exited the aircraft and landed near Plovdiv Airport. USAF/Senior Airman Nicole Sikorski An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., takes off July 28, 2015. Since 2010, the F-35 has flown more than 30,000 hours. USAF/Staff Sgt. Staci Miller An F-22A Raptor from the 95th Fighter Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during Red Flag 15-3 at Nellis AFB, Nev., July 31, 2015. Red Flag gives aircrews and air support operations service members from various airframes, military services and allied countries an opportunity to integrate and practice combat operations. USAF/Senior Airman Brittany A. Chase U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defence Force and Royal Australian air force aircraft fly in formation during Cope North 15, Feb. 17, 2015, off the coast of Guam. During the exercise, the U.S., Japan and Australia air forces worked on developing combat capabilities enhancing air superiority, electronic warfare, air interdiction, tactical airlift and aerial refuelling. USAF/Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson A B-2 Spirit makes a final approach before landing during Red Flag 15-1 Feb. 6, 2015, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. B-2s bring unmatched long-range, precision-strike capability options to combatant commanders around the world. The B-2 is assigned to the 393rd Bomb Squadron at Whiteman AFB, Mo. USAF/Senior Airman Thomas Spangler Tech. Sgt. Uwemediimo Essien fires a .50-calibre machine gun at simulated enemy targets while flying over Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range Feb. 19, 2015, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The side-mounted, .50-calibre machine gun is the HH-60G Pave Hawk's primary form of defence. Essien is a 41st Rescue Squadron aerial gunner. USAF/Senior Airman Ryan Callaghan Pararescue jumpers and combat rescue officers conduct a search and rescue response during Hurricane Katrina-like flood training March 8, 2015, in Perry, Ga. The four-day exercise used HH-60 Pave Hawks and MV-22 Ospreys for simulated scenarios that included earthquake collapsed buildings, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices detonating, and mass casualty responses. The pararescue jumpers and rescue officers are from the 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. USAF/Staff Sgt. Kelly Goonan Twelve KC-135 Stratotankers from the 909th Air Refuelling Squadron taxi onto the runway during exercise Forceful Tiger on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 1, 2015. During the aerial exercise, the Stratotankers delivered 800,000 pounds of fuel to approximately 50 aircraft. USAF/Staff Sgt. Marcus Morris Several C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Group at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, help U.S. Army and British paratroopers perform a static line jump at Holland Drop Zone in preparation for Combined Joint Operational Access Exercise 15-01 at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 11, 2015. This was the largest exercise of its kind held at Fort Bragg in nearly 20 years and demonstrated interoperability between the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, Royal Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army and British Army. USAF/Staff Sgt. Sean Martin An MQ-1 Predator and an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remain ready for their next mission at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The two aircraft have provided intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. USAF/Staff Sgt. Vernon Young Jr. Staff Sgt. Joseph Pico, a security forces Airman with the 106th Rescue Wing, conducts night-firing training at the Suffolk County Police Range in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., May 7, 2015. During the training, Airmen learned small-group tactics, how to use their night vision gear and trained with visible and infrared designators. New York Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy The U.S. Air Force Academy's Class of 2015 tosses their hats in celebration as the Thunderbirds roar over Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 28, 2015. Over 800 cadets graduated and became second lieutenants. Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James addressed the graduates during the ceremony. USAF/Liz Copan A security forces Airman secures the outside of a hardened facility after neutralising the opposing force during a combat training course on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2015. The Battlefield Leaders Assaulter Course, Integrated Combat Essentials is designed to teach security forces members from multiple countries advanced tactics and shooting skills for use in the event of a base security breach. USAF/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane A B-1B Lancer takes off from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, to conduct combat operations April 8, 2015. Al Udeid AB is a strategic coalition base that supports over 90 combat and support aircraft and houses more than 5,000 military personnel. USAF/Senior Airman James Richardson Two F-15E Strike Eagles wait to receive fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker Jan. 23, 2015, on their way to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., in support of Red Flag 15-1. The exercise, featuring aircraft from 21 Air Force squadrons, offers realistic combat training involving the air, space and cyber forces of the U.S. and its allies. The F-15s are assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing and the KC-135R is assigned to the 916th Air Refuelling Wing. USAF/Airman 1st Class Aaron J. Jenne Capt. Brent Golden taxies an F-35A Lightning II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 15, 2015. The F-35 that Golden, a 16th Weapons Squadron instructor, flew is the U.S. Air Force Weapons School's first assigned F-35. USAF/Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika Airman 1st Class Jacob Wilson, a member of the U.S. Air Force Honour Guard, rests with his M1 Garand with a fixed bayonet during honour guard drill team training Jan. 13, 2015, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Md. While practicing drill movements, trainees risk getting cut with the 11-inch bayonet. USAF/Senior Airman Nesha Humes Special Tactics Airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing jump out of an MC-130H Talon II at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Jan. 7, 2015. The Airmen were from various special tactics career fields, including special operations weathermen, combat controllers, pararescuemen and tactical air control parties. The 24th SOW's mission is to provide Special Tactics forces for rapid global employment to enable airpower success. USAF/Senior Airman Christopher Callaway Members of the 354th Fighter Wing inspection team walk toward first responders Jan. 26, 2015, during a major accident response exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The MARE tested first responders' skills in a controlled environment to give them confidence in handling real-world situations. USAF/Staff Sgt. Joshua Turner An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 80th Fighter Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, takes off at Jungwon AB, South Korea, during Buddy Wing 15-6 on July 8, 2015. Buddy Wing exercises are conducted multiple times throughout the year to sharpen interoperability between U.S. and South Korean forces so, if the need arises, they are always ready to fight as a combined force. USAF/Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson An F-22 pilot from the 95th Fighter Squadron based out of Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., gets situated in his aircraft prior to taking off from Amari Air Base, Estonia, Sept. 4, 2015, during a brief forward deployment. The F-22s have previously deployed to both the Pacific and Southwest Asia for Airmen to train in a realistic environment while testing partner nations' ability to host advanced aircraft like the F-22. USAF/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane

