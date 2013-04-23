Magnified Photos Of Earth's Most Underappreciated Animals

We all have our favourite animals — these are usually soft, cuddly, and are able to show affection with great big licks.



The beauty of smaller, less fluffy animals, like bees and flies, however, is often unappreciated.

So in honour of Earth day, we have highlighted the amazing nature macro-photography of Karthik Keyan, of Coimbatore, India, who takes amazing close-up images of birds, spiders, and insects.

See more of Keyan’s images on his Flickr account.

