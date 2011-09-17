Incredible Photos Show A Greek Man Setting Himself Alight Over Debt

A 55 year old man doused himself in petrol and set himself alight today outside a bank in Thessaloniki, reports the AP.



Police put out the fire and the man is recovering in hospital. It’s said that he committed another attempted act of self-immolation 15 months ago to protest debt problems.

PHOTOS (WARNING GRAPHIC):

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.