Incredible Photos Show A Greek Man Setting Himself Alight Over Debt

A 55 year old man doused himself in petrol and set himself alight today outside a bank in Thessaloniki, reports the AP.
Police put out the fire and the man is recovering in hospital. It’s said that he committed another attempted act of self-immolation 15 months ago to protest debt problems.
