The incredible moment when 2 swimmers tied for gold

Swimming is often a sport decided by fractions of a second.

Though at times there are blowouts, racers frequently touch within tenths of a second of each other.

That’s what made Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak’s tie for gold in the 100-meter freestyle all the more unusual and wild. They both finished with a time of 52:70, an Olympic record.

Getty’s Richard Heathcote caught the moment in a stunning aerial picture.

