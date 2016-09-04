Incredible pass and catch puts Houston in position to upset Oklahoma

No. 15 Houston took a 19-17 halftime lead over No. 3 Oklahoma thanks to this incredible throw by Greg Ward Jr. and even more incredible catch by Linell Bonner.

With the Cougars facing a 3rd-and-10 in their own end of the field, evaded several tackles, scrambled all the way back to the right side of the field before finding Bonner nearly 30 yards downfield. Incredibly, Bonner caught the ball, which was several feet out of bounds, while keeping one of his feet inbounds.





Here is the replay showing Bonner kept his foot inbounds.



Ward is already considered a Heisman candidate. If the Cougars go on to upset the Sooners, this is the type of Heisman moment that voters will cling to.

