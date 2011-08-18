Incredible: Motorola Shareholder Is Suing Because He Thinks Google Didn't Pay Enough

Photo: Flickr/Fernando Braga

In a move that probably redefines “chutzpah”, a Motorola shareholder is suing the company and its CEO Sanjay Jha because he thinks Google didn’t pay enough for the company, BusinessWeek reports.Reminder: Google bought Motorola for a 63% premium over the company’s stock price. 60-three per cent.



And it’s not like Motorola’s stock was aberrantly low because of a market crash or something. .

Motorola Mobility just isn’t a great business.

Most industry observers agree that its Android phones aren’t as good as Samsung’s or HTC’s (even though only a few years ago HTC was a no-name Taiwanese OEM).

For the past years, Motorola has had slow revenue growth and low margins.

It may or may not make sense for Google to buy Motorola to get its hands on its huge pile of patents and maybe even get into the phone business.

But let’s not kid ourselves: Google’s buy is an absolute godsend for Motorola shareholders.

