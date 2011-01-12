INCREDIBLE: Italian Man Gets Shot In Head, Sneezes Out Bullet, And Lives

An Italian man, Darco Sangermano, was partying New Years Eve in Naples when something terrible happened.



A stray bullet struck him in the right side of his head. It travelled behind his right eye, and stayed lodged there, causing terrible bleeding, until he was rushed to a hospital.

He sat waiting for the doctors until all of a sudden, he sneezed, and out popped the bullet!

Now he’s expected to make a full recovery.

So if you ever get shot in the head, you know what to do.

