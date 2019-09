As Qaddafi rampages across Libya, Benghazi remains one of the last redoubts of the rebels.



The image tells it all. They’re throwing shoes and pointing laser pointers at the video.

He’s calling them rats, and saying they’ve lost their souls.

Watch here.

