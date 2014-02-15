Incredible Images From The Giant Volcanic Eruption That Covered Indonesia In Ash

The Indonesian island of Java has been covered in ash from a volcano that erupted Thursday.
Tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes and the volcano on Mount Kelud has been spewing ash for days, according to CNN.
Three international airports have been shut down because of the ash.
The volcano last erupted in 2007. Another volcano, Mount Sinabung, has also been erupting for months, adding to the ash.
Here are some photos of the aftermath:
REUTERS/Dwi ObloA housing complex is seen covered with ash from Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta.
REUTERS/Dwi ObloA man wears a mask as he rides a becak, a kind of rickshaw, on a road covered with from Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta.
APA women walks on a road covered with volcanic ash following an eruption of Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
REUTERS/Dwi ObloA man covered with ash from Mount Kelud is seen on his motorcycle in Yogyakarta.
REUTERS/Dwi ObloAsh from Mount Kelud covers a Garuda Indonesia aeroplane at Adi Sucipto airport in Yogyakarta.
REUTERS/Sigit PamungkasAsh raises from Mount Kelud’s eruption, as seen from Sugih Waras village.
REUTERS/BeawihartaMount Sinabung spews ash as seen from Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia’s North Sumatra province.
REUTERS/BeawihartaMount Sinabung eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai in Karo district, Indonesia’s North Sumatra province.
