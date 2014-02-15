Incredible Images From The Giant Volcanic Eruption That Covered Indonesia In Ash

The Indonesian island of Java has been covered in ash from a volcano that erupted Thursday.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes and the volcano on Mount Kelud has been spewing ash for days, according to CNN.

Three international airports have been shut down because of the ash.

The volcano last erupted in 2007. Another volcano, Mount Sinabung, has also been erupting for months, adding to the ash.

Here are some photos of the aftermath:

REUTERS/Dwi Oblo A housing complex is seen covered with ash from Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta.

REUTERS/Dwi Oblo A man wears a mask as he rides a becak, a kind of rickshaw, on a road covered with from Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta.

AP A women walks on a road covered with volcanic ash following an eruption of Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

REUTERS/Dwi Oblo A man covered with ash from Mount Kelud is seen on his motorcycle in Yogyakarta.

REUTERS/Dwi Oblo Ash from Mount Kelud covers a Garuda Indonesia aeroplane at Adi Sucipto airport in Yogyakarta.

REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas Ash raises from Mount Kelud’s eruption, as seen from Sugih Waras village.

REUTERS/Beawiharta Mount Sinabung spews ash as seen from Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia’s North Sumatra province.

REUTERS/Beawiharta Mount Sinabung eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai in Karo district, Indonesia’s North Sumatra province.

