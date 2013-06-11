Incredible GIF Of The San Antonio Spurs Shows How Old They Are

On the surface, the GIF below is a cool look at how the San Antonio Spurs’ “Big Three” have aged since they first won a title together. But it is also a sad reminder to NBA fans that we are nearing the end of one of the all-time great teams.



It has been 10 years since Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobli, and Gregg Popovich won their first of three titles together. But let’s face it, they are all old now.

Duncan will be 38 next season. And while Parker will be just 32, Ginobli will be 36 and is a free agent after this season. Popovich will be just 65 next season, but you have to wonder if he will continue to coach after Duncan retires in the next year or two.

So while this GIF reminds us how old the Spurs are, it also reminds us to enjoy them while we still can (via TheBigLead.com)…

