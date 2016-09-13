A never-before-seen look at the dangerous epidemic that could change our oceans forever

A tragic consequence of global warming is evident in the Great Barrier Reef where much of its beautiful coral dying off. Scientists have wondered how exactly coral bleaching happens. One researcher, Brett Lewis of Queensland University of Technology was able to get capture coral bleaching in unprecedented detail and published what they discovered in Coral Reefs. The resulting time-lapse video is an amazing reminder of how pressing this issue is.

You can watch more of Lewis’s team’s work on this YouTube channel.

Produced by Rob Ludacer. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.