This Exclusive 150-Year Old Club Only Has 11 Members From The Global War On Terror

Petty Officer Michael Monsoor (centre)

Monday marked the 150th anniversary of the first presentation of the Medal of honour, which had its first recipient on Mar. 25, 1863 for actions during the Civil War. Despite its prestige, it’s not an award that most aspire to receive.



Regardless of the political reasons for being engaged in combat, the job is simple: protect each other and beat the enemy.

But for some servicemembers put into extreme circumstances, that daily grind can give way to moments of incredible bravery that warrants them the nation’s highest award.

That’s because to receive such an award, the recipient is required to risk their life and display “personal bravery or self-sacrifice so extraordinary as to set the individual apart from his or her comrades.”

Much of the time, it is the family of the fallen hero who receives the award posthumously. In the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, there have been 11 Medals of honour awarded.

