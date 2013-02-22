18 Walmart Facts That'll Make Your Head Explode

Dina Spector
Walmart

Photo: Frontpage / Shutterstock.com

Last week, emails leaked from Wal-Mart’s executive offices that suggested recent sales levels were a “total disaster.”But as Wal-Mart explained in its earnings announcement today, much of the weakness in sales are attributable to delayed income tax refunds, a problem that will go away.

Indeed, nothing seems to be able to slow this global retail powerhouse.

Walmart has come a long way since Sam Walton opened the first discount store in Rogers, Arkansas 50 years ago.  

In fiscal year 2012, Wal-Mart registered approximately $444 billion in sales, which is $20 billion more than Austria's GDP. If Walmart were a country, it would be the 26th largest economy in the world.

Walmart has more employees worldwide — 2.2 million — than the population of Houston. The mega-retailer employs 1.4 million people in the U.S. alone.

Source: Walmart Corporate & Financial Fact Sheet

If Wal-Mart was an army, it would have the second largest military in the world, behind China.

Source: Daily Finance

Wal-Mart is bigger than Home Depot, Kroger, Target, Sears, Costco, and K-Mart combined.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The average family of four spends over $4,000 a year at Walmart.

Source: Otherwords.org

Each week, Walmart serves more than 200 million customers at more than 10,400 stores in 27 countries.

Source: Walmart Corporate & Financial Fact Sheet

One of every four dollars Americans spend on groceries is spent at Walmart.

Source: Otherwords.org

In 2010, CEO Michael Duke's annual salary of $35 million earned him more in an hour than a full-time employee makes in an entire year.

Source: ABC News

In 2009, Walmart sold more bananas than any other item.

Source: Bloomberg

China's exports to Walmart accounted for 11 per cent of the growth of the total U.S. trade deficit with China between 2001 and 2006.

Source: Economic Policy Institute

If Walmart's more than 900 million square feet of retail space were spread out over one place it would take up roughly 34 miles, which is about 1.5 times the size of Manhattan.

Source: Daily Finance

Walmart parking lots alone take up roughly the size of Tampa, Florida.

Source: Walmart Watch

In 2000, Walmart was sued 4,851 times, or about once every 2 hours.

Source: UFCW

90 per cent of all Americans live within 15 miles of a Walmart.

Source: Business Pundit

The Walton family has given away about 2 per cent of its net worth to charity — Bill Gates is giving away 48 per cent of his net worth and Warren Buffet 78 per cent of his net worth.

Source: Business Pundit

An additional Walmart Supercenter per 100,000 residents increases average BMI by 0.25 units and the obesity rate by 2.4 per cent.

Source: SSRN

The most frequent destination typed into GPS device Telenav is Walmart.

Source: Wireless and Mobile News

Roughly 4,700 (about 90 per cent) of international stores operate under a banner other than Walmart, including Asda in the UK, Seiyu in Japan, and Best Price in India.

Source: Walmart Corporate & Financial Fact Sheet

Walmart is everywhere.

Beautiful Pictures of Wal-Mart Stores Around The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.