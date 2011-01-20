DEAR MR PRESIDENT: Here's 17 Facts About China That Will Blow Your Mind

Obama is dining tonight with the most powerful man in the world. Let’s hope he knows what he’s getting into.
The speed and size of economic development happening today in China is unprecedented. The Chinese economy has grown 316% in the past decade, passing Japan and on track to pass the U.S. as soon as 2025.
Like it or not, China plays a critical role in the global economy from here out.
If he spent his ENTIRE YEARLY INCOME on housing, the average Beijing resident could buy 10 square feet of residential property
Obviously he can't spend his entire income on housing...
A square meter of residential property in Beijing costs an average of 26,000 yuan (US$3,800), but the average per capita monthly income is only 2,000 yuan, according to Asia Times.
China's enormous Gobi Desert is the size of Peru and expanding 1,400 square miles per year due to water source depletion, over-foresting, and over-grazing
Source: Human Rights Watch. Black jails emerged following the prohibition of arbitrary detention. They are notorious for prisoner rape, starvation and abuse.
Due to the extremely rapid expansion of Christianity in China, there are now an estimated 54 million Christians in the country, comprised of about 40 million Protestants and 14 million Catholics.
Italy has just 60 million people in total, of which only 79% are Christian these days. Which means Italy has 47.4 million Christians, a full 12% less than China.
Source: Wikipedia, Shanghaist
An impressive 74 per cent of Chinese believe in evolution, better than Mexico (69%), Argentina (68%) and Great Britain (68%)
Only Russia (48%), USA (42%), South Africa (41%) and Egypt (25%) remain sceptical about Darwin's theory.
Source: British Council
China executes three times as many people as the rest of the world COMBINED... and uses mobile execution vans for efficiency.
China carried out at least 1,718 executions in 2008, three times as many as the rest of the world, according to Amnesty International. Some analysts put the yearly figure closer to 6,000.
Many executions are done on the road using vehicles such as those designed by Jinguan Motors:
'Makers of the death vans say the vehicles and injections are a civilized alternative to the firing squad, ending the life of the condemned more quickly, clinically and safely. The switch from gunshots to injections is a sign that China 'promotes human rights now,' says Kang Zhongwen, who designed the Jinguan Automobile death van in which 'Devil' Zhang took his final ride.'
Source: The Guardian, USA Today
When you buy Chinese stocks, you are basically financing the Chinese government. Eight of Shanghai's top 10 stocks are government owned
Eight of the 10 largest stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange are nothing but state-controlled companies:
- PetroChina
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- Sinopec
- Bank of China
- China Shenhua Energy Company
- China Life Insurance Company
- Bank of Communications
Source: Wikipedia etc.
