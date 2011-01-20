DEAR MR PRESIDENT: Here's 17 Facts About China That Will Blow Your Mind

Obama is dining tonight with the most powerful man in the world. Let’s hope he knows what he’s getting into.



The speed and size of economic development happening today in China is unprecedented. The Chinese economy has grown 316% in the past decade, passing Japan and on track to pass the U.S. as soon as 2025.

Like it or not, China plays a critical role in the global economy from here out.

