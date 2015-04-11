20 incredible photos that could only be taken by a drone

Maya Kosoff
Drone photoYouTube/Screenshot

Aerial drone videos are stunning: they show you a perspective on the world you never could have seen otherwise.

We’ve collected and sourced some of our favourite images from a compilation of the most incredible drone videos taken so far this year.

The videos come from places like Niagara Falls, Hawaii, and Kenya. There’s even drone footage taken in an exploding volcano.

Just 2 Guys Creative filmed scenes from Thailand's full moon party with a DJI Phantom 2 Vision +.

Source.

Kai Jonny Thue Venøy used a DJ Phantom 2 drone to film this amazing footage in Norway.

Source.

'I am fascinated by what waves and surge against rocks look like from the aerial perspective,' drone enthusiast Eric Cheng says of his footage.

Source.

Crane Aerials, the user who filmed these waves, says, 'Aerial cinematography is changing the way we capture and view surf movies.'

Source.

Norwegian film production company Antimedia posted a bunch of its drone videos from the past year, including some footage of snowboarders.

Source.

Marko Vrdoljak's 'Floating Memories' shows stunning drone footage of islands.

Source.

All of his footage is shot in Croatia's Brijuni National Park.

Source.

Hospitality company Relais & Châteaux Africa used drone footage to show the natural beauty of places like South Africa, Botswana, and Gambia.

Source.

The company's footage shows natural wonders.

Source.

Including waterfalls...

Source.

...as well as animal stampedes.

Source.

Patrick Avery travelled throughout Kenya with his drone last year. 'The different perspective that a drone gives you is incredible,' he says. 'It gives you a whole new appreciation for the beautiful place that is Kenya.'

Source.

Ryan De Seixas shot and edited this drone tour of Kailua, Hawaii.

Source.

The island looks gorgeous.

Source.

Lake Tahoe looks beautiful in this drone tour, shot by a DJI Inspire drone.

Source.

Look at Hong Kong's tallest buildings from a new angle in this drone footage.

Source.

Alex Chacón, famous for his drone selfies, takes his talents to Veracruz, Mexico, to explore the wildlife there.

Source.

Jayson Hanes recorded this stunning footage of Tampa's tallest buildings above the fog.

Source.

Filming with a drone above Niagara Falls means you get great waterfall shots.

Source.

Shaun O'Callaghan filmed an incredible video of a volcanic explosion in Vanuatu. Surprisingly, no drones were harmed in the making of this video.

Source.

