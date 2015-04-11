20 incredible photos that could only be taken by a drone

Aerial drone videos are stunning: they show you a perspective on the world you never could have seen otherwise.

We’ve collected and sourced some of our favourite images from a compilation of the most incredible drone videos taken so far this year.

The videos come from places like Niagara Falls, Hawaii, and Kenya. There’s even drone footage taken in an exploding volcano.

Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.