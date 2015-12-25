20 incredible images captured by a drone

Aerial drone videos are stunning: they show you a perspective on the world you never could have seen otherwise.

We’ve collected and sourced some of our favourite images from a compilation of the most incredible drone videos taken this year.

The videos come from places like Niagara Falls, Hawaii, and Kenya. There’s even drone footage taken in an exploding volcano.

Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »

Just 2 Guys Creative filmed scenes from Thailand's full-moon party with a DJI Phantom 2 Vision+. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Kai Jonny Thue Venøy used a DJ Phantom 2 drone to film this amazing footage in Norway. YouTube/Screenshot Source. 'I am fascinated by what waves and surge against rocks look like from the aerial perspective,' drone enthusiast Eric Cheng says of his footage. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Crane Aerials, the user who filmed these waves, says, 'Aerial cinematography is changing the way we capture and view surf movies.' YouTube/Screenshot Source. The Norwegian film production company Antimedia posted a bunch of its drone videos from the past year, including some footage of snowboarders. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Marko Vrdoljak's 'Floating Memories' shows stunning drone footage of islands. YouTube/Screenshot Source. All of his footage is shot in Croatia's Brijuni National Park. YouTube/Screenshot Source. The hospitality company Relais & Châteaux Africa used drone footage to show the natural beauty of places like South Africa, Botswana, and Gambia. YouTube/Screenshot Source. The company's footage shows natural wonders. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Including waterfalls ... YouTube/Screenshot Source. ... and animal stampedes. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Patrick Avery travelled through Kenya with his drone last year. 'The different perspective that a drone gives you is incredible,' he says. 'It gives you a whole new appreciation for the beautiful place that is Kenya.' YouTube/Screenshot Source. Ryan De Seixas shot and edited this drone tour of Kailua, Hawaii. YouTube/Screenshot Source. The island looks gorgeous. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Lake Tahoe looks beautiful in this drone tour, shot by a DJI Inspire drone. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Look at Hong Kong's tallest buildings from a new angle in this drone footage. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Alex Chacón, famous for his drone selfies, took his talents to Veracruz, Mexico, to explore the wildlife there. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Jayson Hanes recorded this stunning footage of Tampa's tallest buildings above the fog. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Filming with a drone above Niagara Falls means you get great waterfall shots. YouTube/Screenshot Source. Shaun O'Callaghan filmed an incredible video of a volcanic explosion in Vanuatu. Surprisingly, no drones were harmed in the making of this video. YouTube/Screenshot Source.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.