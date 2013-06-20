Brewers' Outfielder Made An Incredible Over-The-Shoulder Catch

Since opening in 2000, Houston’s Minute Maid Ballpark has been known for a couple of things: it’s bandbox dimensions down the line, Albert Pujols hitting a homer onto the train tracks in left, and that silly hill in centerfield.



Tal’s Hill has tripped its fair share of centre fielders, but sometimes the bumbling fielder makes an incredible catch. Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez made such a catch last night.

Wow. (GIF via SBNation):

Gomez’s catch is reminiscent of Lance Berkman’s classic grab in 2002:

