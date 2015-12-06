You may have never heard of Portugal's Azores Islands, but here's why you should go

The Azores Islands are a nature-lover’s paradise. The nine islands, which sit in the Atlantic Ocean, off of Portugal’s west coast, offer an abundance of natural wonders.

Mathieu Stern spent two weeks on the islands with his girlfriend and captured some beautiful footage. The couple visited three islands; Sao Miguel, Pico, and Sao Jorge. They spent most of their trip outside, exploring volcanoes, hot springs, waterfalls, caves, and tropical forests.

Stern describes the islands as “magical,” and says that he’ll be back.

See more of Stern’s videos here.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Chelsea Pineda

