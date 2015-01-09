The Most Incredible Photos The US Army Took In 2014

Sgt. 1st Class Joe Abeln/US Army U.S. Army Parachute Team members conduct their Annual Certification Cycle, March 4, 2014

The past year has been a busy time for the US Army.

US soldiers remained engaged in operations against the Taliban in Afghanistan and took the lead in multi-national training exercises throughout the world. Army veterans received high honours during a memorial to the 70th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion, while one Afghanistan veteran received the Medal of Honour.

The Army compiled a year in photos to show what they were doing 2014.

These are some of the most amazing photographs of the Army from the past year.

In March, members of the US Army Parachute Team conducted their annual certification test. The past year saw the first instance of the Spartan Brigade, an airborne combat team, training north of the Arctic Circle. Here, paratroopers move to their assembly area after jumping into Deadhorse, Alaska. Elsewhere, in Alaska's Denali National Park, the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, hiked across Summit Ridge on Mount McKinley to demonstrate their Arctic abilities. Beyond the frozen north, the Army took part in training exercises around the world. In Germany, members of Charlie Company trained Kosovo authorities in how to respond to firebombs and other incendiary devices. Charlie Company also fired ceremonial rounds from their M1A2 Abrams tanks during Operation Atlantic Resolve in Latvia. US forces were in the country to help reassure NATO allies in the Baltic as well as provide training to Lavia's ground forces in the wake of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Members of the US Army, Marines, and Alaska National Guard also participated alongside the Mongolian Armed Forces in the multi-national Khaan Quest 2014 exercise in Mongolia. Even with the drawdown of forces from Afghanistan, US Army personnel are still active in the Middle East. Here, a soldier loads rockets into an AH-64 Apache during a Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise in Kuwait. Linguistic and cultural training for the Army is also continuing. Here, ROTC cadets participate in a training mission in Africa through the US Army Cadet Command's Culture and Language Program. Here, an M1A2 tank drives past a camel during multi-national exercises in the Middle East. This past year marked the end of US-led combat operations in Afghanistan. In this picture, US Special Forces soldiers fight alongside the Afghan National Army against Taliban insurgents. Here, US Army soldiers go on a patrol in Sayghani, Parwan province, Afghanistan to collect information on indirect fire fire attacks against Bagram Air Field, outside of Kabul. Throughout 2014 US Army Rangers engaged in constant training operations to maintain their tactical proficiency. Here, Rangers fire a 120mm mortar during a tactical training exercise in California. An MH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment provides close air support for Army Rangers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, conducting direct action operations during a company live fire training at Camp Roberts, California. A Ranger carrying an M24 rappels down a wall during a demonstration at an Army Ranger School graduation at Fort Benning, Georgia. Rangers took part in the gruelling Best Ranger competition at Camp Rogers, Fort Benning, Georgia. Through a series of physical challenges, the event finds the best two-man team in the entire US Army. US Army Medics also competed in the All-American Best Medic Competition, a series of tactical and technical proficiency tests. Everyone in the army receives combat training, whatever their job may be. Here, Pfc. Derek Evans, a food service specialist, engages targets during a live-fire waterborne gunnery exercise Training exercises allow the Army to maintain its readiness for all possible battlefield scenarios. In this scenario, MH-47G Chinook helicopter move watercraft over land or water to a point of deployment. Soldiers were picked up by a Black Hawk helicopter as part of a survival training exercise called Decisive Action Rotation 14-09. Decisive Action Rotation 14-09 simulates the difficulties modern enemies pose to the US military and cover guerrilla, insurgent, criminal and near-peer conventional forces. Pfc. Rudolph Campbell, 3rd Squadron, 17th Regiment chemical specialist, participates in Decisive Action Rotation 14-09 at the National Training Center, Aug. 18, 2014. Decisive action rotations are reflective of the complexities of potential adversaries our nation could face and include: guerrilla, insurgent, criminal and near-peer conventional forces woven into one dynamic environment. Here, a soldier from the California Army National Guard takes part in Warrior Exercise 2014, a combat training mission. The Army National Guard had a busy 2014 responding to natural disasters. Here, members of the Washington National Guard's 66th Theatre Aviation Command respond to wild fires. Members of the Oregon National Guard trained in firing the main gun of an Abrams M1A2 System Enhanced Package Tank during combat readiness exercises. One member of the Army received the nation's highest recognition for combat bravery. On May 13, President Obama presented the Medal of Honour to former US Army Sgt. Kyle White for his actions in Afghanistan. On May 28, newly commissioned second lieutenants celebrated commencement at the US Military Academy, at West Point, New York. The past year also marked the 70th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion. To honour America's role in liberating France from the Nazis, a French child dressed as a US soldier held a salute on the sands of Omaha Beach for 2 hours. You've seen the Army's 2014 ... KAUAI, Hawaii (July 14, 2014) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Black Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), participates in a helicopter exercise off the coast of the Hawaiian Island of Kauai during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2014. Twenty-two nations, more than 40 ships and six submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC exercise from June 26 to Aug. 1, in and around the Hawaiian Islands. Now check out how the past year was for the Navy»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.