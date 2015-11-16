7 incredible acts of decency seen after the Paris attacks

Despite all of the horror, fear, and loss in the aftermath of the terror attacks in Paris, people have responded with bravery.

The attacks on November 13 killed 127 people and injured 200 more (99 of those are serious injuries).

We’ve found the tweets, images, and stories that document some of the amazing responses to the tragedy.

Parisians opened up their doors.

Soon after news about Friday’s attacks throughout Paris reached the internet, people began tweeting with the hashtag #PorteOuverte, which means “open door”.

The hashtag was intended to link people who are stranded in Paris with a safe place to wait out the ongoing threats in Paris.

10 of us at mine in the 6th, DM or tweet me if you need #PorteOuverte — Liam Alcock (@jellywellywoowa) November 13, 2015

A Porte Ouverte website that was apparently created as well to help people offer and find shelter.

While the hashtag was drowned out by well-wishers, it likely saved lives.

World landmarks showed their solidarity.

The Sydney Opera House in the colours of the French Flag. Photo: Mike Baird / Twitter

The world’s most famous monuments are lit in blue, white, and red in solidarity with France.

Evacuees sang the national anthem.

Two explosions happened around halftime during an exhibition soccer match between France and Germany at the Stade de France stadium. The game continued until the end, but as people evacuating after they began hearing about the terror attacks, and spontaneously started singing the French national anthem ‘Le Marsailles’ on their way out of the stadium.

The video was uploaded to Facebook by Karl Olive:

People lined up to give blood.

According to French journalist Grégory Dominé, medical officials have asked people to space out their donations and to avoid donating at hospitals, since they are already busy treating patients.

Photo: Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images

For more information, check out the @DonSangParis twitter account.”

A street musician came to the club where 100 people died with his piano and played John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Taxi drivers gave free rides to people fleeing the attacks.

According to Jalopnik and The Independent, taxi drivers in Paris on Friday night turned off their meters and offered free rides to help people to safe places.

Taxis taking people for free in Paris as many others stuck in shuttered bars, restaurants, some even locked in kitchens #ParisAttacks — sophie pilgrim (@sophiepilgrim) November 13, 2015

French reporter Daniel Psenny lives right by the emergency exit of the Bataclan concert hall. When he saw people fleeing the venue he opened up his apartment. He was shot in the left arm while rescuing people.

He wrote in LeMonde about the events of Friday night. Here’s a translated section from The Guardian’s live blog:

A woman was clinging to the window of the Bataclan, on the second floor. I thought of those images from September 11. So, I told myself I was going to open up to people, so they could come and take refuge. Therefore, I opened the door to my apartment. There was a man lying on the pavement and an another man whom I did not see again, he was shot as he was trying to take shelter in the lobby. That’s the moment I took a bullet. I don’t remember much after that, I have a blank, but I remember feeling like a firecracker had exploded in my left arm and I saw that it was pissing blood. I think the shooter was at the window of the Bataclan. I went up to some neighbours on the fourth floor. The guy we did get in (to the apartment) was shot in the leg. He was an American. He vomited, he was cold and we thought he was going to die. We called the emergency services but they couldn’t get us out. I called a friend who is a doctor and she explained how to make a tourniquet with my shirt. We were stuck in the apartment until the police raid occurred and they came to find us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.