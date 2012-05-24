INCREDIBLE: 873 Beautiful Getty Photos Melded Into A Minute-Long Video

Almap BBDO São Paulo has created a stunning ad for Getty Images that links 873 stills to create a minute-long video titled “From Love to Bingo.”
Copywriter Sophie Schoenburg and art director Marcus Kothar spent six months going through five thousand photos in the Getty archive to create a coherent script meant to engage viewers. It has everything from sex to pill popping to winning the lottery.
The commercial shows 15 images per second. That’s some good editing:
