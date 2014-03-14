GIFS: You Have To See These Great 1990s Promos Of Little Kids Using Apple Computers

When Steve Jobs was booted from Apple in the 80s, John Sculley reigned as the CEO.

While he was in charge, Apple created a promo video showcasing all of the ways kids could use Apple technology to help expand their knowledge inside the classroom.

The video features several children writing (typing) fan letters to Sculley and Apple, Inc.

We’ve been obsessing over the promos all morning. They’re an adorable blast from the past.

You may recognise this GIF of a kid named Brent Rambo (it has become wildly popular in the last year) from the promo video.

He wrote: “Dear Mr. Sculley, Mac RULES the world! Your Mac Friend, Brent Rambo.”

Below, we have more including the letters these kids wrote to Sculley.

Dear Mr. Sculley,

At school we have an Apple IIe and at home I have a Macintosh. I think your computers are great. In the future, maybe you can invent a computer that can communicate with animals. Maybe even dolphins! I think dolphins are smart. Maybe smarter than us, in their own way.

Sincerely,

Caroline Cantaniab





Dear Mr. Sculley,

My dad says computers are only tools, and real creativity comes from only your mind. He’s right, I guess, but what a great tool a computer is! Computers are the tool of the future. As my computer teacher likes to say: “there are no limits.”

Sincerely,

Gina Russo







This 12-year-old named Randy Reddick wrote a letter to John Sculley explaining how he programs video games, designs graphics and writes songs on his Apple IIC.

“I yearn for something more,” he writes, “but my dad won’t let me get a Macintosh.”

He then asks John Sculley to write a letter back to his father, encouraging him to buy his son all of the Apple products he wants.

He includes a long list.

“Make sure you make it a professional-type letter,” he adds.

You can watch the full promo video here. The letters begin at 5:22.

)

