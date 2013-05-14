22 Baby Names That Are Surging In Popularity

The Social Security Administration is out with their annual update of the most popular names for boys and girls, this one dealing with the change in naming trends between 2011 and 2012.



Of particular interest are the names that exploded in popularity over the past year.

Here are the fastest growing names for each gender.

Fastest growing boys names in 2012:

Major Gael Jase Messiah Brantley Iker King Rory Ari Maverick Armani

And here are the fastest growing girls’ names:

Arya Perla Catalina Elisa Raelynn Rosalie Haven Raelyn Briella Marilyn Adelynn

As Laura Hudson at Wired pointed out, Arya is a popular tomboy character from the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. As for the rest, good luck discerning a reason for their sudden explosive popularity.

