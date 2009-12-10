Increasing Number Of Search Advertisers Using Social Media

Back in October we said we were seeing advertisers start to use Facebook’s self-serve-display service as an alternative to search advertising given attractive targeting and higher ROI in some cases. Analysts attending the Search Engine Strategies conference this week said they were seeing a continuation of this trend.



From two reports released this morning:

Collins Stewart’s Sandeep Aggarwal:

“Social media is emerging as an integral part of online ad initiatives. Many of our industr y contacts mentioned that social is now becoming an integral par t of online ad initiatives. Many SEM agencies who have been managing paid search campaigns for adver tisers are now also helping them to run online social ad campaigns.”

Citigroup’s Mark Mahaney:

“Many advertisers are starting to add Social Media into their mix, and some firms like Performics

noted they are seeing strong ROI from Social Media marketing campaigns.”

A flaw in Facebook’s service is a somewhat complicated user interface, which has caused many advertisers and SEM agencies to stay on the sidelines for the moment. However, many agencies we speak with have been assured that they are working hard to improve the usability of their service.

