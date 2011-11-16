Increasing conversions with point and click landing pages

One of the things companies with plenty of resources like to do, is try out a range of different landing pages to find out which one is the most effective. This helps them to ensure that they are always maximizing their conversion rate, and therefore their ROI (Return on Investment).



For smaller businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs, this can prove to be a challenge. After all, it takes time and effort to design a range of landing pages, drive traffic to those pages via advertising, social media, or other forms of promotion. Once the traffic has arrived, an analysis of the traffic’s behaviour is needed in order to determine which page met its business objectives most efficiently.

This process may then be repeated through several generations in order to arrive at a landing page one knows will convert efficiently and effectively. All in all, quite a lot of work, considering that smaller businesses often don’t have the resources to dedicate one or more people to this task.

Worse, these landing pages have to be professionally designed and coded, meaning that, at great expense, an experienced web developer and or web designer needs to create each and every landing page that has to be tried out. Actually, not any more…

design-a-webpage

design-a-webpage.com, currently in beta, provides online point and click landing page design and publish facilities. It’s the first service specifically tailored to provide the public with the ability to create professional marketing standard landing pages that integrate directly into their existing blog or website.

design-a-webpage.com does not require you to know anything about CSS, HTML, PHP, MySQL, hosting services or anything else. If you have an Internet connection and can point and click, you can create a landing page designed from the ground up to maximise conversions.

They have a landing page creation demo you can use to create a new landing page (using their basic layout and theme) without having to sign up if you’re interested in trying it out. Pages created anonymously are ad supported, but you can reclaim these anonymous pages, if you want them, when you register an account.

One of the best features of the site is that you can work on as many unpublished landing pages as you like, tweaking the content, changing the colour scheme or layout, getting them just perfect before you publish them live. This means that you only ever pay (a very small amount) for whatever pages are live.

You don’t even need an existing website. If you want to try your hand at affiliate marketing, design-a-webpage.com is perfect. Simply choose from a range of themes and layouts and ensure you add your affiliate links in the appropriate places and away you go. There’s no need to hunt around for expensive hosting services.

Alternatively, design-a-webpage.com can integrate seamlessly into existing blogs or websites by allowing you to upload your site’s logo and homepage link and match the colour scheme. This allows visitors to go from the landing page to your website without feeling like they are site-hopping… and vice versa.

All in all, design-a-webpage.com meets an important business demand. Being able to rapidly prototype and publish any number of professionally designed landing pages to maximise conversions and increase revenue and ROI.

Enjoy, and let me know what you think of it…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.