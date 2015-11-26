Thanksgiving Day is becoming the new Cyber Monday for online shopping

The term “Cyber Monday” was coined in 2005, as consumers returning to work after the Thanksgiving weekend logged on to their PCs to do holiday shopping and snatch up deals from e-commerce websites.

Cyber Monday still reigns as the biggest day of online shopping over the Thanksgiving period, but consumers are increasingly turning to the web for holiday shopping on other days as well, according to data from comscore charted for us by Statista.

On Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, when consumers typically flock to brick and mortar retail stores, online shopping has increased sharply during the past six years.

And the biggest increase in online shopping during the past six years is on Thanksgiving Day itself, when people are supposed to be tucking into a big meal and celebrating with their family. The amount of e-commerce sales on Thanksgiving Day increased 250% between 2008 and 2014, a greater rate of increase than on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

