Do You Want 500,000 Twitter Followers? This Game Will Make It Happen

Do you want 500,000 followers on Twitter? How about 1 million? What about 22 million?



Adam Ludwin, a Principal at RRE Ventures, along with some developer at BigHuman.com built a side project called “Fame” to make that happen.

Fame is a viral Twitter game that’s supposed to give a random user a huge follower count once a day.

Here’s how it works: You go to Play-fame.com and connect your Twitter account. You are then entered into a something like a raffle with everyone else who connects on the site. Once a day, a winner is chosen at random. That winner is automatically followed for the day by everyone who has entered.

How is this possible? Twitter’s API actually lets a developer add and remove followers from a user’s account.

Fame will make everyone who enters a follower for the day. Then at the end of the day, those people will stop following the winner. Your account will remain the same after that. You won’t lose any followers, but you might gain some if people like what you say.

Ludwin spoke with Twitter, and it was OK with Fame. It’s smart of Twitter, because this is a way to expand the ecosystem.

Fame launches today, so the first winner will only get a few dozen new followers for the day. Ludwin’s ultimate goal is to give one random Twitter user more followers for a day than Lady Gaga. That would mean Fame has 22 million users.

To reach 22 million, Ludwin needs more and more people to sign up.

Why would you sign up if the odds are slim that you’ll win? Because, you could participate in a community. You could help give some random person a huge audience.

Ludwin is tapping into a populist vein.

“Why do you have to be famous to be famous?” says Ludwin. “Why can’t everyday people be famous?”

