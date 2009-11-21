EMAIL LEAK: Global Warming Researchers Caught Doubting Their Own Claims

For anyone waiting for the next Global Warming setback (or just ammunition to fire at the Climate Change greenies), some recent hacking into computers at the University of East Anglia’s Climate Research Unit might do the trick.

An email chain between “prominent scientists” allegedly reveals a conspiracy to exaggerate the data behind Global Warming and conceal evidence to the contrary.

Telegraph.co.uk:



Here are a few tasters. (So far, we can only refer to them as alleged emails because – though Hadley CRU’s director Phil Jones has confirmed the break-in to Ian Wishart at the Briefing Room – he has yet to fess up to any specific contents.) But if genuine, they suggest dubious practices such as:

Manipulation of evidence:

I’ve just completed Mike’s Nature trick of adding in the real temps to each series for the last 20 years (ie from 1981 onwards) and from 1961 for Keith’s to hide the decline.

Private doubts about whether the world really is heating up:

The fact is that we can’t account for the lack of warming at the moment and it is a travesty that we can’t. The CERES data published in the August BAMS 09 supplement on 2008 shows there should be even more warming: but the data are surely wrong. Our observing system is inadequate.

