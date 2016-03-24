'Incompetent Hillary': Donald Trump debuts his possible nickname for Hillary Clinton

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump unveiled a possible new moniker for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday night.

“Incompetent Hillary,” he began during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, during a segment discussing statements the Democratic frontrunner made regarding the Brussels terror attacks earlier in the day.

“Incompetent Hillary doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” Trump said. “She doesn’t have a clue. She’s made such bad decisions.”

“I mean, she only did one thing and that was travel a lot,” he continued. “The woman has been a disaster in every decision she’s had to make, especially in the Middle East.”

In a Sunday column, The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd wrote that Trump told her he’d be revealing the new moniker soon. Dowd wrote that Trump suggested his branding would “diminish” Clinton, much in the same way the mogul has dubbed Republican primary rivals from Jeb Bush (“low energy”) to Marco Rubio (“little”) to Ted Cruz (“lyin'”).

“I want to get rid of the leftovers first,” he said of when he’d reveal the name, referencing Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, his lone remaining GOP competitors.

Trump also used the nickname in a tweet later Tuesday evening in which he said Clinton “wants borders to be weak” so “the Muslims flow in.”

Incompetent Hillary, despite the horrible attack in Brussels today, wants borders to be weak and open-and let the Muslims flow in. No way!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2016

The statement Clinton made that led to the latest barrage of attacks from Trump dealt with her strongly denouncing the use of torture in the fight against terrorism.

Trump, who earlier on CNN said he’d “absolutely” go further than waterboarding and dismissed the signers of international laws banning torture as “eggheads,” continued to assert on Fox News that such tactics are necessary and work.

Watch Trump’s full interview below:

