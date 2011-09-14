UBS Analyst Calls BS On The 'Weak Economy' Excuse

Almost every corporate executive will tell you that revenue and profits are being hindered by the weak economy.



For the most part, these comments are legitimate.

However, UBS’s food and beverage analyst Kaumil Gajrawala thinks some managers are using the weak economy to hide internal failures. He addresses the issue in his Coca-Cola Enterprises report:

Much has been made regarding the deteriorating health of the consumer. While we are watching the issue closely, for the time being, we believe that companies that are mis-executing are using the macro environment partially as an excuse.

