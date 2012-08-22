New Best Buy CEO Defends Career Move: 'I'm Not Suicidal'

Photo: Associated Press

Best Buy rose many eyebrows when it announced that former hospitality exec Hubert Joly would be taking over as CEO of the huge, but troubled, consumer electronics retailer.But what about Joly himself? Why did he decide to leave his job at Carlson to try his luck at a company that needs so much work?



Thomas Lee at the Star Tribune spoke with Joly about his new gig at the helm of Best Buy:

“I’m not suicidal. Rightly or wrongly, here I am … I like challenges. Given the turmoil [at Best Buy], it’s easy to focus on its problems. But I’m impressed with its assets. We have the opportunity to write what could be an exciting new chapter here at Best Buy.”

Joly also stressed that he will be the one making the strategic decisions going forward. He won’t be forced to do what the board tells him to do:

“The board was not going to impose a plan on me. The CEO, with the help of the board, is the one who sets a direction for the company. I’ve been aware that the management team has been working on a plan and I will embrace all of their good ideas.”

