Here's what you need to earn to be in the top 1% in 13 major US cities

Kathleen Elkins
New york city central park bridgeShutterstockCity life is expensive.

America’s top earners are doing well for themselves.

The top 1% alone own a shockingly large portion of the country’s wealth: about 40%.

To see how you stack up against the wealthiest of the wealthy, the New York Times created an interactive tool that allows you to enter your household income and compare your earnings across 344 zones throughout the US.

Here, we’ve highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 5% and top 1% in 13 major US cities, listed in ascending order.

13. Charlotte

Alexey Rotanov / Shutterstock.com
Charlotte, North Carolina.

Income required to be in the:

Top 5%: $US188,200

Top 1%: $US383,846

11. Houston

Shutterstock
Houston, Texas.

Income required to be in the:

Top 5%: $US216,189

Top 1%: $US423,345

10. Philadelphia

Ed Yakovich / Wikimedia Commons
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Income required to be in the:

Top 5%: $US215,724

Top 1%: $US424,552

9. Dallas

Shutterstock
Dallas, Texas.

Income required to be in the:

Top 5%: $US216,494

Top 1%: $US425,060

7. Baltimore

Shutterstock
Baltimore, Maryland.

Income required to be in the:

Top 5%: $US217,700

Top 1%: $US433,473

6. Los Angeles

Shutterstock
Los Angeles, California.

Income required to be in the:

Top 5%: $US218,018

Top 1%: $US466,895

5. Chicago

Shutterstock
Chicago, Illinois.

Income required to be in the:

Top 5%: $US218,557

Top 1%: $US479,844

1. New York City

Shutterstock
New York City, New York.

Income required to be in the:

Top 5%: $US246,596

Top 1%: $US608,584

