Here's what you need to earn to be in the top 1% in 13 major US cities

Shutterstock City life is expensive.

America’s top earners are doing well for themselves.

The top 1% alone own a shockingly large portion of the country’s wealth: about 40%.

To see how you stack up against the wealthiest of the wealthy, the New York Times created an interactive tool that allows you to enter your household income and compare your earnings across 344 zones throughout the US.

Here, we’ve highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 5% and top 1% in 13 major US cities, listed in ascending order.

13. Charlotte Alexey Rotanov / Shutterstock.com Charlotte, North Carolina. Income required to be in the: Top 5%: $US188,200 Top 1%: $US383,846 11. Houston Shutterstock Houston, Texas. Income required to be in the: Top 5%: $US216,189 Top 1%: $US423,345 10. Philadelphia Ed Yakovich / Wikimedia Commons Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Income required to be in the: Top 5%: $US215,724 Top 1%: $US424,552 9. Dallas Shutterstock Dallas, Texas. Income required to be in the: Top 5%: $US216,494 Top 1%: $US425,060 7. Baltimore Shutterstock Baltimore, Maryland. Income required to be in the: Top 5%: $US217,700 Top 1%: $US433,473 6. Los Angeles Shutterstock Los Angeles, California. Income required to be in the: Top 5%: $US218,018 Top 1%: $US466,895 5. Chicago Shutterstock Chicago, Illinois. Income required to be in the: Top 5%: $US218,557 Top 1%: $US479,844 1. New York City Shutterstock New York City, New York. Income required to be in the: Top 5%: $US246,596 Top 1%: $US608,584

