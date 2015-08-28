Here's what you need to earn to be in the top 1% in 13 major US cities

America’s top earners are doing well for themselves.
The top 1% alone own a shockingly large portion of the country’s wealth: about 40%.
To see how you stack up against the wealthiest of the wealthy, the New York Times created an interactive tool that allows you to enter your household income and compare your earnings across 344 zones throughout the US.
Here, we’ve highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 5% and top 1% in 13 major US cities, listed in ascending order.
Income required to be in the:
Top 5%: $US188,200
Top 1%: $US383,846
Income required to be in the:
Top 5%: $US216,189
Top 1%: $US423,345
Income required to be in the:
Top 5%: $US215,724
Top 1%: $US424,552
Income required to be in the:
Top 5%: $US216,494
Top 1%: $US425,060
Income required to be in the:
Top 5%: $US217,700
Top 1%: $US433,473
Income required to be in the:
Top 5%: $US218,018
Top 1%: $US466,895
Income required to be in the:
Top 5%: $US218,557
Top 1%: $US479,844
