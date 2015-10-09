Here's what you need to earn to be in the top 10% in 25 major US cities

To be among the top 10% in San Francisco, your salary needs to reach at least $US238,855. And to crack the top 25%, you need to earn $US141,790.
That’s according to an interactive tool from The New York Times that allows you to enter your household income and compare your earnings across 344 zones throughout the US.
Here, we’ve highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 10% and top 25% in 25 major US cities, from lowest to highest income needed.
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US77,000
Top 10%: $US121,968
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US81,719
Top 10%: $US126,441
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US83,345
Top 10%: $US128,575
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US90,037
Top 10%: $US137,800
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US88,427
Top 10%: $US138,600
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US91,155
Top 10%: $US139,500
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US93,683
Top 10%: $US143,110
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US98,794
Top 10%: $US149,800
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US96,000
Top 10%: $US150,000
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US97,570
Top 10%: $US156,557
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US100,286
Top 10%: $US157,995
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US104,622
Top 10%: $US164,098
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US110,161
Top 10%: $US168,760
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US110,140
Top 10%: $US169,028
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US122,100
Top 10%: $US192,612
Income required to be in the:
Top 25%: $US140,800
Top 10%: $US212,685
