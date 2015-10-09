Here's what you need to earn to be in the top 10% in 25 major US cities

Kathleen Elkins
Golden gate bridgeShutterstockThe Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

To be among the top 10% in San Francisco, your salary needs to reach at least $US238,855. And to crack the top 25%, you need to earn $US141,790.

That’s according to an interactive tool from The New York Times that allows you to enter your household income and compare your earnings across 344 zones throughout the US.

Here, we’ve highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 10% and top 25% in 25 major US cities, from lowest to highest income needed.

25. Tampa, Florida

Shutterstock
One of Tampa's many beaches.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US77,000

Top 10%: $US121,968

24. Cleveland, Ohio

Shutterstock
Downtown Cleveland and the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US81,719

Top 10%: $US126,441

22. San Antonio, Texas

Brandon Seidel/Shutterstock
The San Antonio River Walk, a network of walkways along the banks of the San Antonio River.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US83,345

Top 10%: $US128,575

20. St. Louis, Missouri

Facebook/Washington University in St. Louis
Washington University in St. Louis.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US90,037

Top 10%: $US137,800

19. Charlotte, North Carolina

Streeter Lecka/Getty
The Charlotte Hornets in action at Time Warner Cable Arena.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US88,427

Top 10%: $US138,600

18. Phoenix, Arizona

Shutterstock
Phoenix: 'The Valley of the Sun.'

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US91,155

Top 10%: $US139,500

16. Portland, Oregon

Shutterstock
The St. Johns Bridge in Portland.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US93,683

Top 10%: $US143,110

15. Sacramento, California

Shutterstock
The California State Capitol Museum in Sacramento.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US98,794

Top 10%: $US149,800

14. Atlanta, Georgia

Shutterstock
The Hindu Temple of Atlanta.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US96,000

Top 10%: $US150,000

12. Houston, Texas

Wikimedia Commons
A mural in downtown Houston.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US97,570

Top 10%: $US156,557

11. Dallas, Texas

Lawrence French/Getty
A diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US100,286

Top 10%: $US157,995

7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

A view from the top of the legendary 'Rocky Steps' at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which the fictional boxer Sylvester Stallone ran up in the movie 'Rocky.'

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US104,622

Top 10%: $US164,098

6. Baltimore, Maryland

Shutterstock
The Inner Harbour, Baltimore's historic seaport and landmark.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US110,161

Top 10%: $US168,760

5. Seattle, Washington

Getty Images
The Seattle Seahawks took home their first Super Bowl in 2013.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US110,140

Top 10%: $US169,028

3. Boston, Massachusetts

Songquan Deng / Shutterstock
Boston Common, a central public park in downtown Boston.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US122,100

Top 10%: $US192,612

2. Washington, DC

Shutterstock.com
The National Mall in downtown DC.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US140,800

Top 10%: $US212,685

1. San Francisco, California

Shutterstock.com
The iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Income required to be in the:

Top 25%: $US141,790

Top 10%: $US238,855

