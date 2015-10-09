Here's what you need to earn to be in the top 10% in 25 major US cities

Shutterstock The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

To be among the top 10% in San Francisco, your salary needs to reach at least $US238,855. And to crack the top 25%, you need to earn $US141,790.

That’s according to an interactive tool from The New York Times that allows you to enter your household income and compare your earnings across 344 zones throughout the US.

Here, we’ve highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 10% and top 25% in 25 major US cities, from lowest to highest income needed.

25. Tampa, Florida Shutterstock One of Tampa's many beaches. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US77,000 Top 10%: $US121,968 24. Cleveland, Ohio Shutterstock Downtown Cleveland and the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US81,719 Top 10%: $US126,441 22. San Antonio, Texas Brandon Seidel/Shutterstock The San Antonio River Walk, a network of walkways along the banks of the San Antonio River. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US83,345 Top 10%: $US128,575 20. St. Louis, Missouri Facebook/Washington University in St. Louis Washington University in St. Louis. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US90,037 Top 10%: $US137,800 19. Charlotte, North Carolina Streeter Lecka/Getty The Charlotte Hornets in action at Time Warner Cable Arena. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US88,427 Top 10%: $US138,600 18. Phoenix, Arizona Shutterstock Phoenix: 'The Valley of the Sun.' Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US91,155 Top 10%: $US139,500 16. Portland, Oregon Shutterstock The St. Johns Bridge in Portland. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US93,683 Top 10%: $US143,110 15. Sacramento, California Shutterstock The California State Capitol Museum in Sacramento. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US98,794 Top 10%: $US149,800 14. Atlanta, Georgia Shutterstock The Hindu Temple of Atlanta. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US96,000 Top 10%: $US150,000 12. Houston, Texas Wikimedia Commons A mural in downtown Houston. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US97,570 Top 10%: $US156,557 11. Dallas, Texas Lawrence French/Getty A diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US100,286 Top 10%: $US157,995 7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania A view from the top of the legendary 'Rocky Steps' at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which the fictional boxer Sylvester Stallone ran up in the movie 'Rocky.' Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US104,622 Top 10%: $US164,098 6. Baltimore, Maryland Shutterstock The Inner Harbour, Baltimore's historic seaport and landmark. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US110,161 Top 10%: $US168,760 5. Seattle, Washington Getty Images The Seattle Seahawks took home their first Super Bowl in 2013. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US110,140 Top 10%: $US169,028 3. Boston, Massachusetts Songquan Deng / Shutterstock Boston Common, a central public park in downtown Boston. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US122,100 Top 10%: $US192,612 2. Washington, DC Shutterstock.com The National Mall in downtown DC. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US140,800 Top 10%: $US212,685 1. San Francisco, California Shutterstock.com The iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Income required to be in the: Top 25%: $US141,790 Top 10%: $US238,855

