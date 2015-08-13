The more you earn, the less worried you are about tech stealing your job

Are the robots coming for your job?

According to a recent survey by YouGov, charted for us by Statista, more than half (57%) of U.S. citizens with incomes under $US40,000 a year are at least a little worried that technological advances will eliminate their job. But only 37% of workers with incomes over $US80,000 a year are similarly concerned.

These concerns seem to influence opinions about government policy. Overall, more than half (52%) say that the U.S. government should favour protecting jobs over technological progress. But among Americans with incomes over $US80,000, more people (45%) think technological progress is more important than job protection (36%).

