How much residents of the most expensive ZIP codes in the US earn per year

If you want to own a home in one of the country’s most expensive ZIP codes, you’ll be paying anywhere from $US2 to $US5 million.

So how much do the people who live there make?

According to US Census data, the median household income in America’s 20 priciest areas ranges from $US78,750 to $US230,952.

ZIP codes 92067 and 10282 — Rancho Santa Fe, California and the Battery Park City neighbourhood of Manhattan — are tied when it comes to having the highest earners.

Here’s the full list:

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.