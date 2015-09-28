This map shows where people around the world live on under $10 per day

4.4 billion people lived on $US10 dollars per day — or less — in 2011, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

That’s 71% of the world’s population.

Perhaps even more shocking is that 15% of the world population in 2011, about 1 billion people, lived on under $US2 per day.

Pew produced a map illustrating the percentage of the population in each country that lived on $US10 per day or less in 2011:

The Research Center notes a staggering inequity: 90% of those people were in African and Asian-South Pacific countries — which make up only 74% of the planet’s population — while 4% lived in North America and Europe, which make up 19% of the population.

That means that even if you lived right at the poverty line in the United States in 2011 — where only 2.8% made under $US10 per day — you brought in at least $US5.77 per more each day than the vast majority of the world.

The dollar amounts are calculated as “purchasing power parity dollars,” which adjust for varying prices from country to country, meaning that the figures represent a more consistent standard of living across the globe. So the fact that only 0.7% of Americans lived on less than $US2 while 35% of Indians lived on the same amount indicates a vast disparity in the two countries’ relative wealth.

The global number of people living on less than $US10 a day is, however, an improvement from 10 years earlier when that number had been nearly double.

The full report is available at Pew Research Center.

