Now There's A Really Easy Way To See If You Make More Money Than Your Neighbours

The Census department has produced a fantastic interactive website that breaks down America’s census tracts by median household income, age, education and a few other stats.

Basically, it’s now easier than ever to see whether you’re wealthier and more educated than your neighbours.

Census tracts are extremely granular, so you can basically zoom in on your exact address. You can also go back to 1990 data.

Basically, you just go to the website, and then enter in any address in the bar in the top-right.

I put it in address on the North Side of Chicago. The site immediately shows you what other households in the area are making, allowing you to see if you make more than your neighbours.

It also shows the stark income drop-offs that exist in major American cities. Chicago again:

Census

