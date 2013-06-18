INSTANT MBA: Include Your Team In The Hiring Process

Today’s advice comes from Joel Peterson, chairman of JetBlue Airways, via LinkedIn:



“Your best people are an invaluable resource in deciding who to add to the team. They’ll be able to see subtle things about a candidate that you missed, personality traits that you didn’t register, and technical strengths or weaknesses that you don’t understand. They’ll be able to give you a collective gut read on whether the person would fit on the team, and they’ll have ideas for how to define the candidate’s position and responsibilities.”

Peterson says that inviting your team into the hiring process will send a signal of trust, and will show your team that you trust their judgment. When actually sending team members to interview, you should come up with a plan that capitalises on their strengths. For example, have an engineer interview for technical skills, or a communicator interview for people skills.

“If the team feels excluded from the hiring process, they may feel like you don’t have confidence in their opinions. If your employees feel frozen out of the hiring process, they may feel resentful of the new hire, or even threatened by her. That type of toxic feeling can and will get in the way of the new hire’s success, no matter how qualified the person is.”

