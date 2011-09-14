Two Moviegoers At The Toronto Film Festival Just Fainted From An Ultraviolent Horror Scene

Deadline is reporting that ambulances were summoned for two audience members at a screening of “The Incident” at the Toronto Film Festival this morning.



Both people had passed out following a scene in which a character is burned alive atop a stove.

Yeah, we’re pretty queasy just thinking about it.

The horror film, directed by Alexandre Courtes, is set in an insane asylum.

Publicity like this will likely cut both ways for the film.

One on hand, it gets to enjoy some buzz it otherwise wouldn’t have (we doubt this one is taking home any awards from the fest). Not to be cynical, but don’t count out the possibility that this was some kind of staged stunt.

On the other hand, once it secures distribution, the film will likely endure an editing smackdown from the MPAA, which assigns films ratings and will likely have a close eye on “The Incident” after this little episode.

