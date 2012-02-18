These Roller Coasters Don't Need Tracks To Fly Through The Streets Of Buenos Aires

Film director and visual effects artist Fernando Livschitz of Black Sheep Films created this awesome video which shows roller coasters whipping through the air on invisible tracks above the streets of Buenos Aires. It’s called “Inception Park.” Marvel at the special effects below:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Buenos Aires – Inception Park from Black Sheep Films on Vimeo.

