INCEPTION: UC Berkeley Scientists Turn Brain Waves Into REAL Images

The geniuses at UC Berkeley have come up with a way to turn brain wave scans into actual images using fMRI software.



The technique works by feeding human subjects two hours of movie clips, then analysing how each subject’s brain responds to the content onscreen in each clip.

Then, researchers fed their computer program 18 million one-second YouTube clips to try and create a relationship between specific shapes and specific brain waves.

Once the 18 million second analysis is complete, the computer is then programmed to display what it “thinks” a person’s brain is seeing, solely based on their brainwaves.

The results are remarkably accurate, and could be even more accurate if the computer wasn’t only working with YouTube clips as material to illustrate the brain waves.

The researchers hope to someday use the technology to understand what’s happening inside the heads of the mentally ill, and maybe even to reconstruct what people are dreaming.

It sounds confusing because it is confusing. Just watch the video below, and pray that nobody invades your dreams to steal your secrets within the next 20 years:

