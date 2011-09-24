The 10 Fastest-Growing Companies in America

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider
Inc. has just released its full list of America’s fastest growing private companies. It was compiled based on the percentage growth of each company’s revenue between 2007 and 2010.The number one company, Ideeli, grew 40,882% in the past three years and is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest internet retailers.
See how the others did, and find out who else is on this year’s Inc. 500 list.
2010 Revenue: $12.4 million
2007 Revenue: $121,000
Industry: Government Services
Connected Logistics specialises in IT support. Their primary clients are the Department of defence and Army Business Mission Areas. Experienced with system design, implementation, and management, Connected Logistics uses IT as a means of helping the army perform rapid decision making.
Source: Inc.
2010 Revenue: $14.9 million
2007 Revenue: $143,208
Industry: Telecommunications
One Source Networks ranks #9 overall, but #1 in the telecommunications industry. It provides VoIP services to large- and mid-size customers. OSN's industry specialists help simplify and streamline partners' networks and equipment. They are partners with many major communications companies like Verizon, China Telecom, and Cisco.
Source: Inc.
2010 Revenue: $15.2 million
2007 Revenue: $132,065
Industry: Consumer Products & Services
Based out of Texas, this company buys gold, silver, and diamonds directly from customers and sells them directly to refineries. They have experienced professionals and are ready to provide cash on the spot to sellers.
Source: Inc.
2010 Revenue: $15.1 million
2007 Revenue: $128,635
Industry: Consumer Products & Services
Contour manufactures hands-free cameras that are ideal for documenting adventures and expeditions. Many of its cameras come with GPS equipment, so you can track the exact location, speed, and elevation of your journeys. It has Bluetooth and HD quality film.
Source: Inc.
2010 Revenue: $14.2 million
2007 Revenue: $120,000
Industry: Advertising & Marketing
This is Show Media's second year on the Inc.'s Top 500 list. Show Media finds ways to connect brands with consumers and provides integrated marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies. Its clients include Microsoft Bing, AT&T, HTC, Lionsgate Films, among many others.
Source: Inc.
2010 Revenue: $16.4 million
2007 Revenue: $101,455
Industry: Government Services
Crystal Clear Technologies provides industry, IT, and communications expertise to government agencies at the local, state, and federal levels, such as the Department of defence. The 12-employee, woman-owned business was formerly a disabled-veteran-owned small business.
Source: Inc.
2010 Revenue: $17.1 million
2007 Revenue: $105,500
Industry: Food & Beverage
Big Night operates a number of high-end restaurants and nightclubs in the New England area, including The Estate. It has earned 'The Best in Boston' award multiple years, and hosts guests like the Black Eyed Peas, Paris Hilton, and David Guetta.
Source: Inc.
2010 Revenue: $20.9 million
2007 Revenue: $116,913
Industry: Advertising & Marketing
Founded in 2007, C2C Outdoor only has seven employees. As a single-source provider, C2C Outdoor builds customised marketing campaigns for its clients and helps measure the performance of the media investments.
Source: Inc.
2010 Revenue: $38 million
2007 Revenue: $185,000
Industry: Manufacturing
Solazyme is a producer of oils. Traditional oil is becoming scarce, but Solazyme's oil is renewable and comes from biomass. They use home-grown microalgae to transform plant sugars into oils that are used in manufacturing food, fuel, personal care products, and chemicals.
Source: Inc.
2010 Revenue: $77.7 million
2007 Revenue: $189,510
Industry: Retail
Ideeli was founded in 2006 and is a new online store that provides designer-brand clothes and chic home goods at discount prices to its members. Members can easily save 40% or more on specials that start everyday at noon EST and last for just 40 hours.
Source: Inc.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.