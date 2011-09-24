The 10 Fastest-Growing Companies in America

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Inc. has just released its full list of America’s fastest growing private companies. It was compiled based on the percentage growth of each company’s revenue between 2007 and 2010.The number one company, Ideeli, grew 40,882% in the past three years and is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest internet retailers.



See how the others did, and find out who else is on this year’s Inc. 500 list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.