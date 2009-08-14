Recession Fact: People Will Drink Watery Beer

A few years ago, you figured that ill-fated fraternity house keg-stand would be the last time you drank Busch Light. Well, it looks like the Water of Beers is back.



Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev released its second-quarter earnings and guess what? Consumers are switching to awful, cheap beer value brands in the economic crunch.

Financial Times: In the US, sales revenues rose 2.4 per cent due to price increases taken last year, lower commodity and packaging costs and cost-cutting. But the brewer said revenue gains had been hampered by “selective down-trading” into cheaper beers like Busch and Natural.

Bud Light Lime and Stella Artois are among the more expensive beer brands that are performing well. Bud Light Lime was launched in April 2008 and AB InBev claims it is now the fastest-growing brand in the beer category.

Cheers!

