InBev's Brito: Don't Worry About Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Firings -- We're Taking Budweiser Global

Virtually every analyst has focused on the cost-saving synergies that an “Anheuser-Busch InBev” merger would create. InBev says the combo will save $1.5 billion by 2011 (most of it coming from BUD’s last-ditch plan to stay independent). These savings will come from measures such as elminating over 1,000 jobs.



Well, InBev’s Chief Executive, Carlos Brito, is trying to deflect attention away from the budget slashing and direct it toward his grand plan: taking Budweiser global. NYT:

Still, Mr. Brito said his company had a record of “transforming local jewels into global brands.” He likened Budweiser’s potential overseas to that of McDonald’s, Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay.

See Also:

Full BUD-InBev Coverage and Analysis

Life After Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Shareholders Win, Consumers Lose (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Agrees to $70/Share Deal and Terrible Name (BUD)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.